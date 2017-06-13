Insomniac's Spider-Man debuts gameplay footage

Ratchet and Clank and Sunset Overdrive developer Insomniac Games' upcoming Spider-Man game finally debuted gameplay footage at Sony's E3 press conference.

As you can see in the sizzle reel below, this upcoming Spider-Man game, which so far just seems to be called Spider-Man, looks like a mix of quite a few recent superhero games.

It's got the sneaky stealth bits of Batman's Arkham series, the superpowered parkour of inFamous, and the pleasant swinging sensation of Bionic Commando. All the while Spidey quips in his adorably obnoxious way.

From the looks of things, it seems like most of the game will be an open-world sandbox affair with more linear main missions. The E3 presentation was clearly very scripted, but at least it's well choreographed, taking quite a few cues from Naughty Dog's recent fare. The question is: how exciting will Spider-Man be when he's left to his own devices?

Intriguingly, the trailer's final tag shows Miles Morales, a late-era Spider-Man of black and hispanic descent. What's unclear is if Miles is the protagonist of the game, an NPC, or perhaps a secondary player character. It's most likely not that first option as Spidey refers to himself as "Pete" at one point in presentation, but Insomniac could always pull a Metal Gear Solid 2 on us and offer a surprise protagonist. Guess we'll find out soon enough as Spider-Man is coming to PS4 next year.