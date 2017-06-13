Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • Xbox One
  • Scorpio

Elite Dangerous will get 4K patch for Xbox One X launch

Stellar.

By Tom Phillips Published

Space-faring game Elite Dangerous will get a 4K patch for the Xbox One X's launch on 7th November.

The game is being shown here in Los Angeles at E3, where Xbox One X was debuted just two days ago.

"We will of course be embracing it at Frontier," Elite Dangerous director David Braben said in a statement to Eurogamer. "Elite Dangerous runs very well on the Xbox One X, in 1080p and in 4K, at launch."

For an extended look at Elite Dangerous, our Wesley Yin-Poole investigated the state of the game after two years of launch, and its vibrant community, just last month.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments

Create an account

OR