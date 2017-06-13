Elite Dangerous will get 4K patch for Xbox One X launch

Space-faring game Elite Dangerous will get a 4K patch for the Xbox One X's launch on 7th November.

The game is being shown here in Los Angeles at E3, where Xbox One X was debuted just two days ago.

"We will of course be embracing it at Frontier," Elite Dangerous director David Braben said in a statement to Eurogamer. "Elite Dangerous runs very well on the Xbox One X, in 1080p and in 4K, at launch."

