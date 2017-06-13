Eurogamer.net
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim coming to PlayStation VR

Fus Roh VR.

By Matthew Reynolds Published

Skyrim is coming to PlayStation VR, Sony announced during its E3 2017 press conference.

Releasing this November, Bethesda said The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR will feature the content of the full game, including add-on packs Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn.

Other specifics of the edition - such as PS4 exclusivity, or whether it'll be available as an update to last year's Skyrim: Legendary Edition or stand as its own release - weren't mentioned.

Last night Bethesda revealed VR versions of Doom and Fallout 4, the latter of which is launching on HTC Vive this October.

It also confirmed Legend of Zelda-themed items would be added to the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

