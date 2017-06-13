Destiny 2 comes out on PC a month-and-a-half after console

Activision and Bungie have announced Destiny 2 is coming out two days earlier than first revealed. The shared-world shooter will now launch 6th September 2017 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PC version comes out on 24th October, Activision confirmed. The open console beta begins on 21st July, with a PC beta to follow late August.

Another date: the Destiny 2 console beta early access period for PS4 players who pre-ordered begins 18th July at 10am PDT (6pm UK time). Early access for Xbox One players who pre-ordered begins on 19th July at 10am PDT (6pm UK time). So, PS4 players can get a day's head start on the beta. The beta ends for everyone at 10am PDT on 21st July.

Meanwhile, we have a new Destiny 2 trailer that revolves around new villain Dominus Ghaul.

Ghaul, leader of the Cabal Red Legion, believes he is worthy of the Traveller's light and so snuffs it out in protest. Oh, and he also invades the Tower.

And finally, Activision announced the PS4 timed exclusive gubbins for Destiny 2 for launch. There's a competitive multiplayer map, a three-player co-op Strike, a blue and white coloured ship, specialised gear sets and an exclusive exotic weapon.