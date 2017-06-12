Wolfenstein 2 looks fantastic in its debut trailer

Bethesda has announced MachineGames' Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus with a cool reveal video.

The video, below, confirms the return of series star BJ Blazkowicz, member of the Resistance against the Nazi occupation of the United States in an alternative history 1961. He has to recruit resistance leaders to fight the Nazis in locations including small-town Roswell, New Mexico, the flooded streets of New Orleans and a post-nuclear Manhattan.

Here's the official blurb:

Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka "Terror-Billy," member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity's last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.

Equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of advanced Nazi soldiers, cyborgs, and über soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is due out on 27th October for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.