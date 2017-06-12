Ubisoft reveals new pirate game Skull & Bones

Ubisoft Singapore is making a new pirate game called Skull & Bones.

A debut trailer details how it grew out of a continuation of the naval combat in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag. But this is more than a 2.0 - this is a whole new game.

Skull & Bones takes place in the Indian Ocean, and in it you'll be able to play with friends, fighting of AI pirate hunters, and against friends, in 5v5 player versus player combat across a variety of modes. You'll choose from a selection of ships and customise them, from a small sloop up to a giant frigate.

It's a far more detailed and ornate-looking pirate game than, say, Rare's Sea of Thieves. The decks throng with crew members and sails are torn to rags in destructive battles.

Skull & Bones is due out autumn 2018 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.