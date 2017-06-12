The Evil Within 2 officially revealed

Shinji Mikami's horror adventure The Evil Within is getting a sequel.

Simply called The Evil Within 2, this follow-up adventure is slated for release on Friday the 13th of October on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

In this sequel you'll reprise your role as detective Sebastian Castellanos. This time out you've discovered that your daughter, who went missing many years ago, is still alive. The truth is out there.

"Set in Union, a crumbling city built using Lily's mind as the Core, The Evil Within 2 presents a mix of closed off, claustrophobic environments that are reminiscent of the first game, and new, less linear areas that will give you the opportunity to explore at your own pace," Bethesda said on its blog. "You'll be able to wander freely and poke through all the dark corners of the world at your leisure, but this is still a survival horror game, and ammo and resources will be scarce."