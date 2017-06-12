Rocket League announced for Switch with cross-network play

UPDATE: 17.35pm: We've now heard confirmation of the platforms Rocket League will allow for cross-network play with: Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam.
Just like Minecraft, PlayStation has seemingly not opted in to be included.
ORIGINAL STORY 17.20pm: Smash hit footballing cars game Rocket League is headed to Nintendo Switch later this year.
The sporty racing battler will, excitingly, let you play with friends on unnamed other platforms - which isn't the first time we've heard word of such a feature this week. Just a couple of days ago, Microsoft confirmed Minecraft on Nintendo Switch would soon connect with Xbox One, PC and mobile versions.
Rocket League on Switch will also benefit from a local Wi-Fi mode for playing with friends in the same room.
There will also be Nintendo-exclusive items, such as Mario and Luigi caps for your cars to wear. Details teased in today's Nintendo E3 2017 Spotlight presentation also suggested Mario Kart karts for the future.
