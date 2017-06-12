Psychedelic rock opera The Artful Escape confirmed for Xbox One

Last year we covered the Kickstarter campaign for a far out-looking adventure game called The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti. It never hit its crowdfunding goal, but that didn't stop Annapurna Interactive (What Remains of Edith Finch, Gorogoa) from picking it up for an Xbox One console-exclusive launch.

Re-revealed at Microsoft's E3 press briefing with the shorter title The Artful Escape, the game follows the exploits of rookie musician Francis Vendetti as he crafts his stage persona following the passing of his legendary musician uncle.

Developer Beethoven & Dinosaur described The Artful Escape as "a video game about great expectations, famous folk singers, lingering shadows, space Gods, hallucinogens, individuality, reptile shops, and wild imaginations."

"It's an action, adventure, exploration, narrative driven, musical-laser-light-battle kind of game," it added.