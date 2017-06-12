Ni No Kuni 2 gets a release date

Ni No Kuni 2, Level-5's follow-up to the exquisite 2013 JRPG, has been given a final release date, with the Bandai Namco published game coming to PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10th.

We've yet to see too much of Ni No Kuni 2, though Studio Ghibli's involvement does seem to have been dialled back a little. Still, Joe Hisaishi is still on music duties, and it still looks absolutely splendid. Not too long left to find out if it reaches the heights of the original - a game that was 'rich yet breezy, classic yet modern, exquisitely made and completely sure of itself," as Oli noted in his review - and, more importantly, to see if Drippy is at least making a cameo.

We hope to have a little more on Ni No Kuni 2 for you later this week.