Microsoft is remastering Age of Empires for PC

Today's surprise PC Gaming Show announcement was a remastered Age of Empires, dubbed the Definitive Edition, coming to Windows later this year.

The remaster comes with 4K UHD visuals, new zoom levels, new and improved gameplay, a new soundtrack and Xbox Live multiplayer (on PC). It's not clear what the new gameplay is but the new graphics are noticeable and the new zoom levels look very helpful indeed.

Age of Empires will be 20 years old in October, which is I imagine when the remaster will want to come out. I was in secondary school gearing up for, and being distracted from, my GCSEs - what were you doing back then?