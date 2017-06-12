Jelly Deals: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle figures available for pre-order already

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.
Despite only being officially announced a matter of minutes ago at the time of writing, you can already pre-order a host of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle collectibles.
Ubisoft has made four individual 3-inch Rabbids figurines available for pre-order at £16.99, with each figure representing a Rabbid dressed as an iconic member of the Mushroom Kingdom family - Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi. Each figurine comes armed with its own weapon, too.
- Mario Rabbid Figurine for £16.99 from Ubisoft Store
- Luigi Rabbid Figurine for £16.99 from Ubisoft Store
- Princess Peach Rabbid Figurine for £16.99 from Ubisoft Store
- Yoshi Rabbid Figurine for £16.99 from Ubisoft Store
All figures are due for release alongside the game on August 29th, 2017.
In addition to these collectible figurines, Ubisoft is also offering early pre-orders of its newly announced Collector's Edition of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch.
The Collector's Edition is priced up at £79.99 and comes with a boxed copy of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on Nintendo Switch, an exclusive 6-inch collectible Rabbid Mario figurine, the game's soundtrack on CD and 12 collector's cards. Pre-orders of either the standard or Collector's editions will also get you the pre-order bonus Pixel Pack, which includes eight bonus weapons.
Now that we've had our first glimpse at the actual gameplay of this slightly bizarre Mario-meets-XCOM strategy game, it will certainly be interesting to see how audiences react to the game when it sees release this August.
