Jelly Deals: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle figures available for pre-order already

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Despite only being officially announced a matter of minutes ago at the time of writing, you can already pre-order a host of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle collectibles.

Ubisoft has made four individual 3-inch Rabbids figurines available for pre-order at £16.99, with each figure representing a Rabbid dressed as an iconic member of the Mushroom Kingdom family - Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi. Each figurine comes armed with its own weapon, too.

All figures are due for release alongside the game on August 29th, 2017.

In addition to these collectible figurines, Ubisoft is also offering early pre-orders of its newly announced Collector's Edition of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch.

The Collector's Edition is priced up at £79.99 and comes with a boxed copy of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on Nintendo Switch, an exclusive 6-inch collectible Rabbid Mario figurine, the game's soundtrack on CD and 12 collector's cards. Pre-orders of either the standard or Collector's editions will also get you the pre-order bonus Pixel Pack, which includes eight bonus weapons.

Now that we've had our first glimpse at the actual gameplay of this slightly bizarre Mario-meets-XCOM strategy game, it will certainly be interesting to see how audiences react to the game when it sees release this August.