Free Titanfall 2 trial this week

By Robert Purchese Published

The brilliant Titanfall 2 is free to try to this week on all platforms: PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The free trial includes two campaign missions - The Beacon and The Pilot's Gauntlet - as well as full multiplayer. The free trial ends 18th June.

Free trials are part of EA and Respawn's announced, ongoing support for Titanfall 2, the roadmap for which should end this month.

Titanfall 2 was one of the best shooters released last year. "This is benchmark stuff," wrote Jon Denton in Eurogamer's Titanfall 2 review - "a campaign that will be talked about for years, and multiplayer so compelling that it makes the competition feel clunky and staid in comparison."

You can find Titanfall 2 on Origin for £16.66, on PlayStation Store for £20, and on Xbox Live Marketplace for £30.

