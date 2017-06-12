Free Titanfall 2 trial this week

The brilliant Titanfall 2 is free to try to this week on all platforms: PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The free trial includes two campaign missions - The Beacon and The Pilot's Gauntlet - as well as full multiplayer. The free trial ends 18th June.

Grab a friend & play the Titanfall 2 Free Trial right now! Includes campaign mission, The Beacon, Pilot Gauntlet & full MP until 6/18! pic.twitter.com/cNUcnIdoT3 — Respawn (@Respawn) June 11, 2017

Free trials are part of EA and Respawn's announced, ongoing support for Titanfall 2, the roadmap for which should end this month.

Titanfall 2 was one of the best shooters released last year. "This is benchmark stuff," wrote Jon Denton in Eurogamer's Titanfall 2 review - "a campaign that will be talked about for years, and multiplayer so compelling that it makes the competition feel clunky and staid in comparison."

You can find Titanfall 2 on Origin for £16.66, on PlayStation Store for £20, and on Xbox Live Marketplace for £30.