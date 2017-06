Dishonored 2 is getting a standalone expansion called Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

Revealed at Bethesda's E3 press conference, this new adventure is due on 15th September.

This time out you'll play as Billie Lurk who's gone all Solid Snake with a cybernetic arm and eye.

She'll pair up with notorious assassin Daud to kill The Outsider, the mysterious boy band member that grants players superpowers.