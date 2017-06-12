'Hey!' said Bethesda a short while back, 'Everyone else gets their own E3 show, so why can't we?' Well, hire a fancy theatre, invite a few hundred people and stream it all online then you can have a show all of your own - but do please make sure you've got some games to show us too. Since Bethesda started its own event it's had a pretty good track record, revealing Prey and Fallout 4. What does this year hold? Join us at 5am BST to find out.