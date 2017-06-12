A long look at Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord's new and improved combat

TaleWorlds has given a meaty old look at combat in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

The videos show how much the sequel has improved in almost every area over the original. Not only does it look much better but it behaves much better. The AI is more complex, the formation system is more complex, and as a Sergeant you can control bands of fighters assigned to you by your Commander.

Look out for shield bashing, directional blocking and attack chaining.

Mount & Blade 2: Bananalord is in development for PC and doesn't have a release date.