Xbox One Scorpio revealed as Xbox One X

Xbox One X is the final name for Microsoft's Xbox Project Scorpio.

The supercharged machine - as Microsoft calls it, the world's most powerful console ever - will launch worldwide on 7th November.

As expected, all Xbox One accessories and games will work with console. Current games will look better and load faster.

Inside, it has a liquid-cooled vapour chamber to power the device.

It's also the smallest Xbox console ever - smaller than Xbox One S.

But, as yet, there's no word on pricing.

More to follow.