Xbox One Scorpio revealed as Xbox One X

Xbox One X is the final name for Microsoft's Xbox Project Scorpio.
The supercharged machine - as Microsoft calls it, the world's most powerful console ever - will launch worldwide on 7th November.
As expected, all Xbox One accessories and games will work with console. Current games will look better and load faster.
Inside, it has a liquid-cooled vapour chamber to power the device.
It's also the smallest Xbox console ever - smaller than Xbox One S.
But, as yet, there's no word on pricing.
More to follow.
Introducing Xbox One X pic.twitter.com/SZdnut6WFx— Larry Hryb @ E3 ð® â¨ï¸ (@majornelson) June 11, 2017
OR