Super Lucky's Tale coming to Xbox in November

Surprise? Lucky's Tale, the polished, cute platformer that was a VR launch title for Oculus Rift, is getting a sequel for normal screens.

Super Lucky's Tale is console exclusive to Xbox One, and will also be released for Windows 10 as an Xbox Play Anywhere title. It will, of course, be Xbox One X enhanced and play in 4K. The release date is 7th November this year.

Lucky the fox is, apparently, "on a quest to find his inner strength and help his beloved sister rescue the Book of Ages from Jinx, the scheming and mysterious villain." This quest seemed to involve double-jumping through cheerful environments collecting coins in a 90s throwback, Rare-platformer style, as is currently the all the rage - or was until Yooka-Laylee came out.

Still, nice to see something family-friendly as part of the 4K future. Check out the trailer above.