State of Decay 2 confirmed for spring 2018

Zombie survival game and indie darling State of Decay is getting a sequel. It's called State of Decay 2 and it's coming next spring.

Revealed at Microsoft's E3 press conference, State of Decay 2 will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title, meaning it will be on both Xbox One and Windows 10 and players will be able to transfer their data between platforms.

The gameplay footage above promises a more robust State of Decay experience with plenty of refuges to build, vehicles to drive, and different types of zombies to shoot.