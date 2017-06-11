Minecraft is getting cross-platform play

Minecraft will get cross-platform play this summer, connecting PC, mobile, VR and console versions of the game together.

Microsoft did not detail exactly which consoles will be included, but an on-screen trailer showed off a blocky Nintendo Switch build - suggesting Nintendo was signed up.

A greatly-improved graphical option will be available via the "Super Duper" graphical update this autumn, presumably timed around the launch of Xbox One X.

It adds in bloom lighting, more realistic textures, and what looked like a greater draw distance. Presumably it'll be coming to PC as well as the newly-titled Xbox One X too.