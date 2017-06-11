Jelly Deals: $400 worth of games and stuff available from Humble for $15

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Just in time to kick off this year's E3 festivities in style, Humble has gone ahead and put together an extra special bundle to benefit the ESA Foundation (that's the Entertainment Software Association's charity, for the uninitiated). The folks at Humble are calling this one the 'E3 Digital Ticket' and 25 companies are chipping in to get involved, from Amazon and Twitch to THQNordic and Sega.

What this bundle looks like for you, dear readers, is the ability to get over 20 games and downloadable content packs for up to $15 (around £11.76) today. By spending at least $1, you'll also get 10% off a Humble Monthly subscription as well as a stack of coupons to spend in the Humble Store itself.

Here's the full list of what's on offer:

Pay $1 or more

500 Amazon Coins

Gemini: Heroes Reborn

Crossout - Thug Starter Pack

SpellForce 3 Beta Access

Battle Islands Commanders (E3 exclusive crate)

Gems of War - Demon Hunter Bundle

HAWKEN - Prosk Starter Bundle

MXM Poharan Pack

Blade and Soul Shadow Guard Bundle

Tyranny Portrait Pack

Gotham City Impostors Free to Play: Professional Impostor Kit

Rock of Ages 2 - Classic Pack

Pay more than the average

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition

Robocraft Eagle Pack

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex First ASsault Online - First Connection Crate

Riders of Icarus E3 Heroic Ranger's Fury Pack

Neverwinter Gilded White Steed

Dreadnought Fleet Recruitment Pack

Paragon Gunslinger Pack

Pay $15 (£11.76) or more

HackyZack

Verdun

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2

Two Twitch Crates

Duke Nukem's Bulletstorm Tour DLC for Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Total War: Warhammer Grim and the Grave DLC

Subscribe to Humble Newsletter (free) to receive

Tower 57 Exclusive Beta Demo

Silence Demo + 50% OFF Humble Store Coupon

Styx: Shards of Darkness 40% OFF Humble Store Coupon

Tyranny Commander 50% OFF Humble Store Coupon

Tyranny Archon 60% OFF Humble Store Coupon

Tyranny Overlord 60% OFF Humble Store Coupon

That's just over $400 worth of games and stuff, available from right now for the next week. Grab it while you can.

