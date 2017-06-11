Jelly Deals: $400 worth of games and stuff available from Humble for $15

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.
Just in time to kick off this year's E3 festivities in style, Humble has gone ahead and put together an extra special bundle to benefit the ESA Foundation (that's the Entertainment Software Association's charity, for the uninitiated). The folks at Humble are calling this one the 'E3 Digital Ticket' and 25 companies are chipping in to get involved, from Amazon and Twitch to THQNordic and Sega.
What this bundle looks like for you, dear readers, is the ability to get over 20 games and downloadable content packs for up to $15 (around £11.76) today. By spending at least $1, you'll also get 10% off a Humble Monthly subscription as well as a stack of coupons to spend in the Humble Store itself.
Here's the full list of what's on offer:
Pay $1 or more
- 500 Amazon Coins
- Gemini: Heroes Reborn
- Crossout - Thug Starter Pack
- SpellForce 3 Beta Access
- Battle Islands Commanders (E3 exclusive crate)
- Gems of War - Demon Hunter Bundle
- HAWKEN - Prosk Starter Bundle
- MXM Poharan Pack
- Blade and Soul Shadow Guard Bundle
- Tyranny Portrait Pack
- Gotham City Impostors Free to Play: Professional Impostor Kit
- Rock of Ages 2 - Classic Pack
Pay more than the average
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition
- Robocraft Eagle Pack
- Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex First ASsault Online - First Connection Crate
- Riders of Icarus E3 Heroic Ranger's Fury Pack
- Neverwinter Gilded White Steed
- Dreadnought Fleet Recruitment Pack
- Paragon Gunslinger Pack
Pay $15 (£11.76) or more
- HackyZack
- Verdun
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
- Two Twitch Crates
- Duke Nukem's Bulletstorm Tour DLC for Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Total War: Warhammer Grim and the Grave DLC
Subscribe to Humble Newsletter (free) to receive
- Tower 57 Exclusive Beta Demo
- Silence Demo + 50% OFF Humble Store Coupon
- Styx: Shards of Darkness 40% OFF Humble Store Coupon
- Tyranny Commander 50% OFF Humble Store Coupon
- Tyranny Archon 60% OFF Humble Store Coupon
- Tyranny Overlord 60% OFF Humble Store Coupon
That's just over $400 worth of games and stuff, available from right now for the next week. Grab it while you can.
