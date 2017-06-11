Eurogamer.net
Cuphead finally has a release date

Tea'd up for autumn.

By Tom Phillips

Classic cartoon platformer Cuphead has, at long last, got a release date.

It's due 29th September on Xbox One and Windows 10. Microsoft just showed a spanking new trailer during its Xbox E3 2017 press briefing - watch it below.

It's about time!

