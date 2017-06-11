Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • Xbox One

Crackdown 3 will launch alongside Xbox One X in November

New gameplay revealed via Terry Crews.

By Jeffrey Matulef Published

Open-world cult classic Crackdown's impending second sequel, Crackdown 3, is now due alongside the Xbox One X on 7th November, Microsoft revealed at its E3 press conference.

Developed by Sumo Digital (LittleBigPlanet 3, Snake Pass), the sandbox sequel was announced way back in 2014 but went off the grid for a bit. Now Microsoft has shown some gameplay footage of how it's shaping up.

Crackdown 3 will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title, meaning it will be available on both Xbox One and Windows 10 and you'll be able to transfer data between the platforms.

About Jeffrey Matulef

Picture of Jeffrey.

Jeffrey Matulef is the best-dressed man in 1984. Based in Portland, OR he operates as Eurogamer's US news editor.

Comments (8)

Create an account

OR