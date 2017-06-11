Eurogamer.net
Ashen reappears at Microsoft's E3 Xbox conference

Ashen was announced a couple of years ago for PC and Xbox One but we haven't seen anything of it for a while - until tonight, on Microsoft's Xbox E3 stage.

It's a "console launch exclusive" on Xbox One, which probably means timed exclusivity, but there was no word of a release date.

The trailer shows two fighters exploring a deep cave and battling weird monsters, spiders, ghost-like enemies and a giant boss. Combat appears reminiscent of the Souls series, and it's spooky and stylish.

Ashen is developed by Aurora44.

