Star Wars Battlefront 2 gameplay leak shows Darth Maul, Rey

We're not headed to EA's E3 press conference for a few more hours yet, but gameplay footage from Star Wars Battlefront 2 is already available to watch on YouTube, for some reason.

More than 12 minutes of gameplay lies below, showing characters from a mix of Star Wars time periods.

There's prequel-era villain Darth Maul, original trilogy bounty hunter Boba Fett and The Force Awakens' Rey, all fighting on the streets of Theed - that's the large city on Naboo, Phantom Menace fans. Oh, and lots of Battle Droids.

EA's official first look at all of this will kick off at 8pm time for those back in Blighty. You can watch along with us right here on Eurogamer.