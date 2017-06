BioWare has finally shown off its new IP, named Anthem.

A 45-second teaser showed sci-fi planet similar to that of Avatar, and humans fighting in mechanised suits. A huge wall divides civilisation from the wilderness.

This is the project which has been in the works for years at BioWare's main studio in Edmonton, while satellite team Montreal worked on Mass Effect Andromeda.

Much more of the project will be detailed tomorrow, during Microsoft's Xbox press briefing.