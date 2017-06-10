Eurogamer.net
  • PlayStation 4

City Shrouded in Shadow sounds like the Cloverfield game we always wanted

Godzilla joins kaiju-based spiritual successor to Disaster Report and Raw Danger.

By Jeffrey Matulef Published

Granzella's Disaster Report spiritual successor City Shrouded in Shadow, a game about being a regular human in a city being destroyed by giants, has revealed several new licensed kaiju who will be making an appearance.

As reported by Famitsu (via Gematsu), these include: Godzilla, Nise Ultraman, Gamera, Alien Zarab, Eva Unit-01, King Ghidorah, The Fourth Angel, Soldier Legion, and the already revealed Ultraman.

Famitsu has a boatload of pics, and here are some of my personal favourites:

1

Oh no, they say he's got to go! Go go Godzilla!

2

Oh no, there goes Tokyo! Go go Godzilla!

3
4
5
6
7

City Shrouded in Shadow will launch in Japan this autumn on PS4. A western release has yet to be announced, but maybe we'll get lucky at E3? Bandai Namco is publishing, after all, and it seems like the kind of company that would take a punt on this. Stranger things have happened.

About Jeffrey Matulef

Picture of Jeffrey.

Jeffrey Matulef is the best-dressed man in 1984. Based in Portland, OR he operates as Eurogamer's US news editor.

Comments (2)

Create an account

OR