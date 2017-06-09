Struggling Kickstarter Project Rap Rabbit finally shows prototype gameplay

Kickstarter hopeful Project Rap Rabbit has released a slice of prototype gameplay footage in an attempt to bolster its faltering crowdfunding campaign.

The rhythm-action project, a spiritual successor to cult classic Parappa the Rapper, launched via Kickstarter last month but has so far only raised £136k of its £855k funding goal

But even a sudden reshuffling of stretch goals to make a Nintendo Switch version more attainable has failed to spike interest.

Perhaps now, with 10 days of funding left to go, this gameplay footage will turn the tide?

As expected, gameplay is similar to Parappa, with button prompts for performing rap battle lines. The previously-announced dialogue choice wheel is in place too.

A note at the end of the video cautions that the rapping is just a placeholder, along with much of the rest of the footage. Does this change your tune to backing the project?