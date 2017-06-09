Roll7 reveals its new game, Laser League

Roll7, the Bafta award winning developer behind OlliOlli, has unveiled the new game it's making in partnership with 505 Games - an arcade multiplayer action game called Laser League.

It's a 4 versus 4 future sport where players fight for control for nodes and there are lasers and colours and... Look, it's probably best you just had a look at the trailer:

Roll7 came to fame with the brilliant OlliOlli back in 2014, going on to win a Bafta for their efforts with the skateboarding game.

Laser League will be coming to Early Access later this year, with a final release scheduled for PC, Xbox One and PS4 in 2018. You can sign up for the beta over at the official site.