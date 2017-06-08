Bubsy returns in his first game in 21 years

90s platforming mascot Bubsy the cat is staging a comeback with Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, the feline's first game in 21 years.

Coming this autumn to PS4 and Steam, The Woolies Strike Back is a retro side-scrolling platformer developed by Black Forest Games, the studio responsible for Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams.

Bubsy's last official adventure was the poorly received 3D platformer Bubsy 3D, which launched on the original PlayStation in 1996.

Unofficially, independent game collective Arcane Kids created the surreal parody Bubsy 3d: Bubsy visits the James Turrell Retrospective, a free browser-based game about the crude-looking cat going on a stroll to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, in 2013.

Bubsy is most known for the 1993 SNES platformer Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind, and its 1994 sequel Bubsy 2.

One of the strangest parts of this announcement is that Bubsy publisher Accolade has returned from the dead after the company was acquired by French publisher Infogrames in 1999 before the Bubsy series' rights ended up at Tommo Inc. The newly resurrected publisher now plans to bring back several of its lost properties.

"Accolade returns with classic all new, reimagined games from its vast catalog and brand new franchises that will thrill anyone from nine to 90 that calls themselves a gamer," the publisher said in its Bubsy announcement. "Get ready for the return of iconic games and franchises like Busby, Hardball, Slave Zero, Deadlock, Eradicator, Redline and more!"