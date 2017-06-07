Team Ninja's competitive Final Fantasy brawler is coming to PS4 next year

Final Fantasy's competitive brawler spin-off series, Dissidia, is getting an all new entry on PS4 early next year and it's developed by Team Ninja (of Ninja Gaiden and Nioh fame).

Dubbed Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, this upcoming team-based brawler will feature three-vs-three battles with over 20 playable characters from the series.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is confirmed for a European and North American release, while an arcade version of the game is already available in Japan. This console adaptation won't have a "story mode" per se, but it will feature narrative cinematics not present in the arcade version.