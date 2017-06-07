Sniper Elite studio announces 1930s supernatural adventure Strange Brigade

Strange Brigade is a new 1930s-set adventure shooter from Rebellion, creators of Sniper Elite and Zombie Army.

Described as "full of peril, mystery and derring-do", the game is set to launch "soon" on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Whereas Rebellion's other franchises pit you against the undead, or Nazis, Strange Brigade is set in the "remote corners of the British Empire" where apparently the supernatural lurks.

Strange Brigade is designed as a 1-4 player experience.

Screenshots show a group of four characters fighting mummies, monsters and... what looks like more undead.

The first trailer lies just above. We'll get more of a look next week at E3.