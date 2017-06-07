Mass Effect Andromeda patch makes Jaal bi

BioWare's latest Mass Effect Andromeda patch improves the game's character creator and expands the male romance options for main character Scott Ryder by making squadmate Jaal available for him to romantically pursue.

The latest in a line of monthly updates, patch 1.08 includes some of the last major points of fan feedback BioWare previously pledged to address. It's set to roll out imminently.

Dialogue for trans character Hainly Abrams has now been "adjusted", BioWare noted in the patch's full notes, "to change the flow of personal information she discusses with Ryder".

Fans had previously complained about how Abrams was written. Specifically, the fact she tells Ryder her deadname - the name used before her transition, a very personal piece of information - despite the fact that the two had only just met.

Making Jaal a romance option for Scott has long been on the cards - and has been supported by a vocal set of fans via the Twitter hashtag #makejaalbi. It seems BioWare agrees:

"Scott Ryder did not have a same-sex squadmate available as a romance option, nor could the achievement for completing three romances be achieved with only male same-sex partners," the developer wrote in explanation for the character change. "The angara have expressed their fluidity in how they perceive gender, it seemed only natural that Scott could have a relationship with Jaal.

"However, we understand that a character's orientation is an important part of what makes them feel real. The relationships with your crew are some of the most loved and cherished parts of our games, so we wanted to make sure we got it right. We consulted with members of the LGBTQ community, both externally and within our own studios. After carefully considering all feedback, we decided this was an important change to make, and one that made sense for Jaal, Scott, and the angara.

"Our writing, editing, and animation teams worked together to ensure this change made sense for Jaal's character, and the result is a relationship we hope feels as fulfilling and memorable for Scott as it does for Sara."

Changes to Andromeda's character creator are modest - two new face presets (one for Sara, one for Scott), a wider range of skin tones, and all hairstyles available for both twins, including a new bald option.

One nice touch - you can now change your character appearance mid-game onboard the Tempest.

BioWare has said this is not the last patch to Andromeda, but it is unclear what else the developer will now address. There are still progress-blocking bugs in the game

Full patch notes lie below.

Single player

Ryder's appearance can now be changed onboard the Tempest

Expanded the range of options available in the character creator

Jaal can now be romanced by Scott Ryder

Dialogue for Hainly Abrams was adjusted to change the flow of personal

Fixed issue with Nomad upgrades Shield Crafting quest

Nexus level and cryo pod points are retroactively granted

Vendors now carry weapon mods for Level 60-71 players

Vendors now sell weapon augmentations for automatic fire, burst fire, and single-shot fire

Improved clarity of descriptions for augmentations

Plasma Charge system now works properly for shotguns

Beam Emitter augmentation now causes guns to fire a constant beam with

Added experimental support for Dolby Vision technology on PC

Multiplayer