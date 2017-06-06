Vanillaware's sci-fi adventure 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim confirmed for western release

Dragon's Crown and Odin Sphere director George Kamitani's upcoming sci-fi game 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has been confirmed for a western release, publisher Atlus has announced.

No platforms were officially confirmed by Atlus, but the Japanese release is coming to PS4 and Vita, so it seems likely that both versions will make their way to the western world.

Little is known 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim's actual gameplay, but a trailer from TGS 2015 suggests it will be another 2D side-scrolling affair along the lines of other Vanillaware titles like Odin Sphere and Muramasa: The Demon Blade.

One key difference between 13 Sentinels and other Vanillaware titles is that this one is set in a futuristic sci-fi setting with what appears to be an emphasis on mechs. That's a pretty big departure from the fairy tale fantasy worlds the studio is known for.