Battleborn free trial makes the game free-to-play, essentially

Gearbox has launched a free trial version of Battleborn that makes the game free-to-play.

The free downloadable experience grants unlimited access to all competitive multiplayer gameplay modes and maps without any time limits or level caps.

It offers access to a rotating roster of six free playable heroes, which include the same character and account progression found in the full game.

You can buy a hero from the in-game marketplace using credits earned while playing matches, or with Platinum premium currency, which you buy with real world money.

If you bought and played Battleborn before the launch of this free trial, you now have Founder Status and loads of in-game items.

The free trial is out now on Steam and Xbox One and is due out on PlayStation 4 starting 13th June.

Gearbox's hero shooter Battleborn flopped upon its May 2016 launch, with low player numbers across the board amid a tough comparison with Blizzard's all-conquering Overwatch.

But publisher 2K promised to stick with the game in a bid to grow its audience, and Gearbox has worked to improve matters with a raft of updates and new heroes and maps.