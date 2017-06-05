Watch: The Star Fox games you never knew existed

It's fair to say that, even after all its pre-release hype, Star Fox Zero failed to set the world alight. Sure, it was a bit of a disappointment - what with the unnecessarily awkward controls and all - but it's still not the worst Star Fox game ever made. Far from it, in fact.

On today's episode of Games You Never Knew Existed (or as we in the video team call it, 'Ginky'), I take a look at not one, but three forgotten Star Fox games from yesteryear. The journey takes us from a gaseous planetoid named Beta-7 to the far reaches of the Hyturian Star System and covers games for the Atari 2600, Commodore 64 and ZX Spectrum.

I also discuss the real reason Star Fox and Star Fox 64 had their names changed in Europe. Surprisingly, it had nothing to do with any of the games featured in this video.

