Tekken tops charts for first time since 1998

By Tom Phillips Published

Fighting series Tekken has tekken the UK chart top spot for the first time in almost two decades.

Tekken 7 launched last week here in the UK, and landed at number one.

The last time a Tekken game hit number one it was Tekken 3 on PlayStation 1, way back in September 1998.

More recent entries such as Tekken Tag Tournament 2 (September 2012) and Tekken 6 (October 2009) missed the top spot.

Last week's other new launches include Ubisoft VR experience Star Trek: Bridge Crew (12th), MXGP 3 (13th).

The full top 10 lies below:

  1. Tekken 7
  2. Overwatch
  3. Injustice 2
  4. GTA5
  5. FIFA 17
  6. Prey
  7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  8. Horizon
  9. Rocket League
  10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

