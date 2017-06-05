Tekken tops charts for first time since 1998

Fighting series Tekken has tekken the UK chart top spot for the first time in almost two decades.

Tekken 7 launched last week here in the UK, and landed at number one.

The last time a Tekken game hit number one it was Tekken 3 on PlayStation 1, way back in September 1998.

More recent entries such as Tekken Tag Tournament 2 (September 2012) and Tekken 6 (October 2009) missed the top spot.

Last week's other new launches include Ubisoft VR experience Star Trek: Bridge Crew (12th), MXGP 3 (13th).

The full top 10 lies below: