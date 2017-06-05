Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 bundles Mega Mans 7-10

Capcom is releasing its second anthology of Mega Man games with Mega Man Legacy Collection 2.

Due on 8th August for PS4, Xbox One and PC, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 collects Mega Mans 7-10.

Like the first Legacy Collection, this upcoming anthology includes a few nifty bonus features like remixed stages in a score attack Challenge mode, a Museum full of production art, and a few difficulty reducing options like more frequent checkpoints and the ability to play with protective armour that reduces damage taken by half.

Mega Man 7, released for Super Nintendo in 1995, was the first 16-bit entry in the series. Mega Man 8 followed a couple of years later on PlayStation and Sega Saturn and it introduced both 32-bit graphics and voice-acting to the franchise.

Mega Man 9 didn't come out until over a decade later in 2008. Despite being on more modern hardware, it harkened back to the series' 8-bit roots. Its immediate sequel, 2010's Mega Man 10, did likewise.

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 will be available as both a digital download and a retail release. It will go for $19.99 (or your local equivalent).