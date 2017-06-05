Eurogamer.net
Looks like Minecraft: Story Mode will get a second season

Blockbuster.

By Tom Phillips Published

Telltale Games' Minecraft: Story Mode will get a second season of episodes, according to a newly-leaked ratings board listing.

The second season's first episode, apparently titled A Hero In Residence, has been given a PG classification by the Aussie Ratings Board.

Telltale has yet to confirm a second run for its hugely-popular Minecraft series, but the announcement would come as a no-brainer. The first season of Minecraft: Story Mode has been a break-out success for the episodic game developer - and arguably its biggest success since The Walking Dead.

Minecraft: Story Mode season one was so successful Telltale dreamt up an additional three episodes to sell via a second season pass.

As ever, Telltale has plenty on its slate. There's a second season of its Game of Thrones tie-in on the way, along with its long-in-development new franchise. The developer has also been putting the finishing touches to its most recent series, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and Guardians of the Galaxy.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

