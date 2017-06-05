Looks like Minecraft: Story Mode will get a second season

Telltale Games' Minecraft: Story Mode will get a second season of episodes, according to a newly-leaked ratings board listing.

The second season's first episode, apparently titled A Hero In Residence, has been given a PG classification by the Aussie Ratings Board.

Telltale has yet to confirm a second run for its hugely-popular Minecraft series, but the announcement would come as a no-brainer. The first season of Minecraft: Story Mode has been a break-out success for the episodic game developer - and arguably its biggest success since The Walking Dead.

Minecraft: Story Mode season one was so successful Telltale dreamt up an additional three episodes to sell via a second season pass.

As ever, Telltale has plenty on its slate. There's a second season of its Game of Thrones tie-in on the way, along with its long-in-development new franchise. The developer has also been putting the finishing touches to its most recent series, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and Guardians of the Galaxy.