Jelly Deals roundup: Ultra Street Fighter 2, Yakuza Zero, Hitman, and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.
I am absolutely unashamed to say that I spent a good portion of this week playing relatively new rogue-lite platform action thingy Dead Cells. If you happen to have enjoyed Rogue Legacy, I'd suggest you check it out. If that's not your thing, perhaps you'll find something new and awesome to play in this roundup of the week's best gaming deals. Let's check those out, shall we?
As usual, we've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's get started.
UK & US Deals
This week, we'll be kicking things off with some of this week's Xbox Live Deals with Gold. As you may expect, this means there's a bunch of discounted titles up for grabs on Xbox One and Xbox 360 if you happen to be an Xbox Live Gold member. Some highlights from the range:
Xbox One:
- NHL 17 for £13.75 / $10
- UFC 2 for £7.50 / $10
- Alien Isolation: The Collection for £20 / $16
- The Long Dark for £6.40 / $8
- Thimbleweed Park for £12.55 / $14.99
- Bioshock: The Collection for £22.50 / $30
Xbox 360:
- Grand Theft Auto V for £14.99 / $19.99
- Alien: Isolation for £7.99 / $9.99
- Splinter Cell Conviction for £2.96 / $6.59
Brand new Humble Bundle time again! This time around, it's the Humble 'Adult Swim' Bundle, which gathers together some of the publisher's best titles of recent years. Not the least of which, you'll notice, is Frog Fractions 2. Westerado: Double Barreled and Volgarr The Viking are also definitely worth a look. If you put the cash down for the top tier, you'll even get a real physical Duck Game plush, too.
Pay what you want:
- Small Radios, Big Televisions
- WASTED
- Westerado: Double Barreled
- Volgarr The Viking
Pay more than the average:
- Duck Game
- Rise & Shine
- Headlander
Pay $12 (£9.32) or more:
- Glittermitten Grove
- Rain World
- Frog Fractions 2
Pay $25 (£19.42) or more:
- Duck"Game White Duck Plush (Physical)
Pay what you want for the Humble Adult Swim Bundle
As it has done every week of the year so far, GOG has changed its sale offerings. This time, the focus is on some of the more obscure adventure titles, including Syberia, Syberia 2 and Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders.
Some highlights from the range:
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders for £3.29 / $4.07 / €3.89
- Syberia for 79p / 99¢ / 99¢
- Syberia 2 for 79p / 99¢ / 99¢
- Dracula Trilogy for £1.69 / $1.99 / €1.89
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition for £2.09 / $2.49 / €2.39
- Still Life for £1.69 / $1.99 / €1.89
- Still life 2 for £1.69 / $1.99 / €1.89
In some of my favourite news this week, GOG not only announced rather proudly that it is now able to offer a whole slew of classic NeoGeo titles for sale, but also that you can pick up the whole lot with 75% off right now.
Metal Slug Bundle - up to 75% off
- Metal Slug for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
- Metal Slug 2 for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
- Metal Slug 3 for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
- Metal Slug X for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
Metal Slug Bundle from GOG.com
Fighting Classics Bundle - up to 75% off
- Fatal Fury Special for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
- Samurai Shodown II for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
- Samurai Shodown V Special for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
- The King of Fighters 2000 for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
- The King of Fighters 2002 for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
- The Last Blade for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
Fighting Classics Bundle from GOG.com
Arcade Games Bundle - up to 75% off
- Blazing Star for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
- Baseball Stars 2 for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
- Shock Troopers for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
- Twinkle Star Sprites for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
- King of the Monsters for £2.49 / $2.99 / €2.89
Arcade Games Bundle from GOG.com
This week's brand new release of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam sees the Red Orchestra series move into new territory. The game features 64-player online matches and for the week of launch, the Digital Deluxe is currently seeing a 10% discount, bringing the price down to £20.69 / $26.99 / €25.19 for the next few days. Time to get the Creedance Clearwater Revival out.
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Digital Deluxe on PC (Steam) for £20.69 / $26.99 / €25.19 from Humble Store
Now that we're in June and all that, it's time for a fresh set of Humble Monthly games. As a reminder, for £10 / $12 each month, you'll get a stack of Steam keys from Humble and give some money to charity along the way. This month's instant-access game is Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin, which you'll get the minute you sign up at Humble's site, which is rather nice.
Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the First Sin for £10 / $12 with Humble Monthly
Over at GamesPlanet, you can currently pick up a Steam key for Football Manager 2017 for only £11.89 / $15.29. That offer ends June 9th, though, so consider that a heads up.
Football Manager 2017 on PC (Steam) for £11.89 / $15.29 from GamesPlanet
Once more into the Humble breach, my friends. This time, to take a look at the just-updated range of Sonic The Hedghog titles that are all up to 75% off for a limited time. This includes the superb original Sonic games for chump change as well as some of the more questionable titles in the franchise. Also, for no apparent reason, the original two ToeJam & Earl games are thrown in for 99p / $1.24 / €1.12 each, although I'm certainly not going to complain about another excuse to visit Funkotron.
Some of what's on offer:
- Sonic the Hedgehog for 99p / $1.24 / €1.12
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for 99p / $1.24 / €1.12
- Sonic 3 and Knuckles for 99p / $1.24 / €1.12
- Sonic Generations for £3.74 / $4.99 / €4.99
- Sonic and Sega All Stars Racing Transformed for £3.74 / $4.99 / €4.99
- Sonic Mania for £13.49 / $17.99 / €17.99
UK Deals
A week on from Dishonored 2 being reduced to £10, Tesco has come out swinging with an even better offer - £9 for Dishonored 2 on Xbox One or PS4. Sure, it's only marginally cheaper, but this one is in stock and hopefully it will last longer than last week's Amazon UK stock did.
Update: While it's still in stock, Tesco Direct has seemingly raised the price rather arbitrarily by £1, bringing the cost of the game to £10 total. Still a bargain, though, and fingers crossed it'll stay in stock.
Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers is about a week old now and it has certainly come under fire for being, let's call it pricey. It's probably no surprise, then, that some retailers have taken to discounting the game mere days after its launch. It's currently cheapest over at Tesco, where you can grab a boxed copy of the game for £28 currently.
Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers on Nintendo Switch for £28 from Tesco Direct
Bulletstorm was re-released earlier this year and dropped in price pretty swiftly afterwards. The Full Clip Edition is currently down to £23.99 on Xbox One and PS4 over at Argos and if you're lucky, you might even get that Duke Nukem bonus content in the box. Wouldn't that be nice.
- Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition on Xbox One for £23.99 from Argos
- Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition on PS4 for £23.99 from Argos
Pour one out for Io Interactive and celebrate one of last year's absolute best games by grabbing the entire Hitman first season in a fancy steelbook case for £20 on either Xbox One or PS4 over at Tesco. Boy, I hope they get to keep making this series.
- Hitman Complete First Season Steelbook on PS4 for £20 from Tesco Direct
- Hitman Complete First Season Steelbook on Xbox One for £20 from Tesco Direct
Look, there are only so many ways I can express that Yakuza Zero is one of my favourite games of the year so far and in my opinion you really, really should play it. There are very few games out there that allow you choose whether you're going to take down a family of gang members or spend the entire night at a Karaoke bar, after all. It's down to £24.99 at Argos right now which is, frankly, a steal.
Yakuza Zero on PS4 for £24.99 from Argos
The Disney Infinity series, may it rest in peace, gave us all an excuse to have a lot of tiny stylised Disney character figures on our desks. If nothing else. Star Wars characters, Marvel characters and more are all represented and if you missed out on getting yourself a tiny Boba Fett back in the day, you can head to Toys R Us' website, where a whole range of them are discounted to £2.99 or £2.49 while stock lasts.
Disney Infinity 3.0 figures from £2.49 from Toys R Us
Arguably the best deal on a PlayStation 4 Pro console right now is over at Tesco Direct. Using the £20 off code (which expires June 6th, FYI), you can get yourself a PS4 Pro 1TB console along with a copy of Horizon Zero Dawn for £329.99. Not a bad deal at all, considering Horizon is built to take advantage of the PS4 Pro specifically.
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB with Horizon Zero Dawn for £329.99 using code TDX-HKFY from Tesco Direct
Over on the Xbox side of the fence - and I'm going to refrain from making a 'grass is greener' pun - there are a couple of superb value bundles that'll get you an Xbox One console and a stack of games for cheap. Specifically, at GAME, you can grab an Xbox One S with FIFA 17, Gears of War 4, Halo 5, Injustice 2 and a two-month NOW TV Movies pass, all for £209.99.
Xbox One S 500GB with FIFA 17, Gears of War 4, Halo 5, Injustice 2 and 2 months NOW TV Movies pass for £209.99 from GAME
If that doesn't grab your fancy, you can grab an Xbox One S console with Forza Horizon 3, Gears 4, Overwatch, an extra wireless controller and a £20 Argos voucher, all for £219.99 instead.
Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3, Gears of War 4, Overwatch, extra wireless controller and £20 Argos voucher for £219.99 from Argos
The mighty Prey, which need I remind you was released mere weeks ago, has fallen in price once more. This time, it's available for only £24.99 on both PS4 and Xbox One, with free shipping too. If you've even remotely considered picking this one up, it literally has never been a better time.
US Deals
If you're planning on building a new gaming PC or just happen to have a big ol' stack of cash hanging around, you could throw it directly at a brand new graphics card, if you like. At NewEgg's eBay outlet, you can pick up the monstrously powerful GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB graphics card with $65 off at the moment. That still means it'll run you a mean $634.99 but hey, at least the delivery is free.
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB graphics card for $634.99 from NewEgg via eBay
Update: And somehow, this one has since sold out. We'll keep our eyes peeled for similar offers, though.
Somehow, it's been over a year since Street Fighter 5 officially launched and while the game was, to put it nicely, "bare-bones" back then, it's seen a good chunk of patches, balances and downloadable content since. However you feel about it, if you've waited on picking up a copy, it's currently reduced to $19.99 at Amazon US as a downloadable PS4 title.
Street Fighter 5 on PS4 (Digital) for $19.99 from Amazon US
Can't quite wait until later this year for Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite to show up? You may just want to head over to Amazon US right now, where you can grab yourself a downloadable PS4 copy of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 for only $14.99. As a nice bonus, you'll get a fighting game featuring Wolverine and other X-Men, something that it looks like Infinite will be lacking.
Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 on PS4 (Digital) for $14.99 from Amazon US
