Next Tropico game teased for 2018

Wall be there.

By Tom Phillips Published

The next Tropico game - presumably Tropico 6 - launches in 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A teaser from publisher Kalypso Media does not name the game, but shows Tropico dictator El Presidente, along with the words "Rule Again".

"In times of political turmoil and social unrest, the people are calling out for a visionary leader," the teaser's YouTube description reads, "one who will steer the fate of their country with foresight and ingenuity. Will you answer that call?"

Part construction sim, part dictator simulator, the first Tropico game launched in 2011. The previous game in the series, Tropico 5, turned up in 2014.

