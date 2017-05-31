Ubisoft has a new logo - it's an updated version of the familiar purple swirl you'll have seen hundreds of times when loading up Assassin's Creed, Far Cry or anything Tom Clancy.

It's... really not that much different, actually:

In a blog post announcing the change, Ubisoft simply said the new design was better suited to its future (and more distinct as a logo on social media).

Here's Ubisoft's spiel on its fresher look:

"Today, we create worlds - worlds that live as video games, comics, movies, TV shows, books, and amusement park rides. Our new logo is minimalist, modern and monochromatic. It's a window into our worlds, giving a preview of what's to come by highlighting the artistry that goes into creating them. The swirl and the letter O are both deliberately created to be reminiscent of hand-drawn shapes and represent our human qualities of enthusiasm, curiosity and the grain de folie that Ubisoft is known for."

While we're on the subject, here's a look back at Ubisoft's logos from the past:

1986 Ubisoft was very hipster. Perhaps it's worth putting on a T-shirt?