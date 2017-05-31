Kerbal Space Program bought by Rockstar parent company Take-Two

Kerbal Space Program has been snapped up by Take-Two, the parent company behind Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto series and 2K's BioShock and Borderlands.

The popular indie spaceflight sim first launched way back in 2011 and has been growing ever since - both in terms of features and popularity.

Console versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One arrived last year.

Kerbal developer Squad announced the game's purchase today via a new blog post, in which the team assured fans that the game's upcoming content schedule would not be disrupted.

The full statement is below:

Hello everyone,

We have very exciting news to share with the KSP community today: Take-Two Interactive has purchased Kerbal Space Program. The important thing to know is that this big news doesn't change much for the KSP community. Squad and the current development team is still here and we're hard at work on KSP and its future updates, but now we are fortunate enough to do so with the help of an experienced publisher like Take-Two, and we couldn't be more excited and happy to see where our conjoint collaboration will take KSP forward.

Right now, we're still focused on the Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion and we'll continue to keep you updated on our progress. And yes, we're keeping our promise of free DLC for everyone who purchased KSP through April 2013! We're continuing to work closely with Blitworks on the updated version of KSP for consoles, which will be available on the Xbox and PSN digital stores when it is complete. This will be a free update for anyone who already owns KSP on Xbox or PS4. We can't wait for you to play what we've been working on in the coming months!

This is a very exciting time for KSP and the Community, and we hope you're as thrilled as we are. The team at Take-Two are big fans of KSP, who have been persistently knocking on our door trying to work with us for a long time. They share your passion for the game and we're really eager to see what Squad and Take-Two can do together for Kerbal Space Program moving forward!

Happy launchings! The KSP Development Team

Today's news comes just a week after it was revealed that some former Squad staff members had left and joined Half-Life creator Valve to work on an unannounced project.

Rich Cobbett deemed KSP "an essential sandbox for anyone with an interest in space, rocketry, or explosions" in Eurogamer's Kerbal Space Program review.