It looks like Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite's roster has leaked

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite's roster of fighting characters has spilled online - and, so far, it includes no X-Men.

All but one of the game's 28-strong launch roster have now been identified. One final fighter (and the game's DLC characters) are still to be detailed.

The leak originated from NeoGAF poster Ryce, who has consistently leaked accurate Marvel vs Capcom details in the past. The roster also tallies with information Eurogamer has heard about the game.

As previously said, no X-Men are featured. Marvel's list focuses heavily on characters featured on the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Announced at last year's PlayStation Experience, the game was first revealed to have Iron Man, Ryu, Mega Man and Captain Marvel on its roster. A recent trailer also added in word of Ultron, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye and Rocket Raccoon, plus Chun-Li, Strider Hiryu and Chris Redfield.

The full roster (minus a Capcom character) includes 14 fighters from either side:

Arthur Chris Chun-Li Dante Firebrand Jedah Monster Hunter Morrigan Nemesis Ryu Spencer Strider Hiryu Mega Man X Ant-Man Captain America Captain Marvel Doctor Strange Gamora Hawkeye Hulk Iron Man Nova Rocket/Groot Spider-Man Thanos Thor Ultron

We've contacted Capcom for comment.

Eurogamer's resident beat-em-up expert Wes went hands-on with Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite only last month. The game makes "big changes in the name of accessibility", he wrote. "The question is, has Capcom done so for better or for worse?"