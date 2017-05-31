Eurogamer.net
It looks like Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite's roster has leaked

Ex-men.

By Tom Phillips Published

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite's roster of fighting characters has spilled online - and, so far, it includes no X-Men.

All but one of the game's 28-strong launch roster have now been identified. One final fighter (and the game's DLC characters) are still to be detailed.

The leak originated from NeoGAF poster Ryce, who has consistently leaked accurate Marvel vs Capcom details in the past. The roster also tallies with information Eurogamer has heard about the game.

As previously said, no X-Men are featured. Marvel's list focuses heavily on characters featured on the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Announced at last year's PlayStation Experience, the game was first revealed to have Iron Man, Ryu, Mega Man and Captain Marvel on its roster. A recent trailer also added in word of Ultron, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye and Rocket Raccoon, plus Chun-Li, Strider Hiryu and Chris Redfield.

The full roster (minus a Capcom character) includes 14 fighters from either side:

  1. Arthur
  2. Chris
  3. Chun-Li
  4. Dante
  5. Firebrand
  6. Jedah
  7. Monster Hunter
  8. Morrigan
  9. Nemesis
  10. Ryu
  11. Spencer
  12. Strider Hiryu
  13. Mega Man X
  14. Ant-Man
  15. Captain America
  16. Captain Marvel
  17. Doctor Strange
  18. Gamora
  19. Hawkeye
  20. Hulk
  21. Iron Man
  22. Nova
  23. Rocket/Groot
  24. Spider-Man
  25. Thanos
  26. Thor
  27. Ultron

We've contacted Capcom for comment.

Eurogamer's resident beat-em-up expert Wes went hands-on with Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite only last month. The game makes "big changes in the name of accessibility", he wrote. "The question is, has Capcom done so for better or for worse?"

