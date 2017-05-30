Shantae: Half-Genie Hero is coming to Switch next week

WayForward Technologies' acclaimed retro platformer Shantae: Half-Genie Hero is coming to Switch in the UK/EU on 8th June.

According to the European eShop, it will cost £15.99, only £1 more than its Steam counterpart.

It's not lagging that far behind its multiplatform brethren as Half-Genie Hero only launched last November on PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, Vita, and PC.

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero is the fourth title in WayForward's series about a half genie who can turn into various animals as she rids the world of monsters and crooks.

Half-Genie Hero was a big success on Kickstarter in autumn 2013, where it nearly doubled its $400k goal with $776,084.