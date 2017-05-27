Eurogamer.net
Snazzy Witcher 3 vinyl soundtrack coming

Leshen up!

By Robert Purchese Published

Hey, hipster! Get those turntables out. A snazzy double soundtrack vinyl LP is coming for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

It's got awfully alluring packaging - a silhouetted leshen backed by a forest in reds and oranges - and comes on two silver discs. According to GamePressure, which translated a Polish report from Grynieznane.pl, the soundtrack will also feature four songs originally reserved for people who pre-ordered the game: Fields of Ard Skellig, Ladies of the Woods, Merchants of Novigrad and Hunt or Be Hunted.

GamePressure also said there will be a limited Collector's Edition with a third vinyl disc, containing music from the game's first expansion Hearts of Stone.

The Witcher 3 Original Game Score will be available 2nd June - this coming Friday - at ThinkGeek. The tracklist is apparently as follows (I will double-check specifics with CDPR):

Disc 1 Side A

  1. The Trail
  2. Geralt of Rivia
  3. Eredin, King of the Hunt
  4. Wake Up, Ciri
  5. Aen Seidhe
  6. Commanding the Fury
  7. Emhyr var Emreis
  8. Spikeroog

Disc 1 Side B

  1. Silver for Monsters (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
  2. The Nightingale (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
  3. City of Intrigues
  4. The Hunter's Path
  5. Widow-maker
  6. The Vagabond
  7. … Steel for Humans (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
  8. Fate Calls
  9. Drink Up, There's More!

Disc 2 Side A

  1. After the Storm
  2. Cloak and Dagger (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
  3. Blood on the Cobblestones
  4. Farewell, Old Friend
  5. The Song of the Sword-Dancer (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
  6. The Hunt is Coming
  7. The Fields of Ard Skellig
  8. Ladies of the Woods
  9. I Name Thee Dea (…)

Disc 2 Side B

  1. In The Giant's Shadow
  2. Merchants of Novigrad
  3. A Story You Won't Believe (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
  4. Go for it
  5. The Wolf and the Swallow
  6. Like a Wounded Animal
  7. Words on Wind
  8. On Thin Ice
  9. Hunt or Be Hunted

Collector's Edition bonus vinyl

Disc 3 Side A

  1. Hearts of Stone
  2. Go Back Whence You Came
  3. You're Immortal? (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
  4. Evil's Soft First Touches
  5. Dead Man's Party (ft. Percival Schuttenbach)
  6. Mystery Man

Disc 3 Side B

  1. Breaking In
  2. Whatsoever a Man Soweth
  3. The House of the Borsodis
  4. The Temple of Lilvani
  5. A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore

