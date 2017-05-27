Snazzy Witcher 3 vinyl soundtrack coming

Hey, hipster! Get those turntables out. A snazzy double soundtrack vinyl LP is coming for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

It's got awfully alluring packaging - a silhouetted leshen backed by a forest in reds and oranges - and comes on two silver discs. According to GamePressure, which translated a Polish report from Grynieznane.pl, the soundtrack will also feature four songs originally reserved for people who pre-ordered the game: Fields of Ard Skellig, Ladies of the Woods, Merchants of Novigrad and Hunt or Be Hunted.

GamePressure also said there will be a limited Collector's Edition with a third vinyl disc, containing music from the game's first expansion Hearts of Stone.

The Witcher 3 Original Game Score will be available 2nd June - this coming Friday - at ThinkGeek. The tracklist is apparently as follows (I will double-check specifics with CDPR):

Together with @SPACELAB9 we are happy to announce the âORIGINAL GAME SCOREâ double LP!



Available on June 2nd: https://t.co/GEVnN7HkP9! pic.twitter.com/RzpGOoZLv4 — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) May 26, 2017

Disc 1 Side A

The Trail Geralt of Rivia Eredin, King of the Hunt Wake Up, Ciri Aen Seidhe Commanding the Fury Emhyr var Emreis Spikeroog

Disc 1 Side B

Silver for Monsters (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) The Nightingale (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) City of Intrigues The Hunter's Path Widow-maker The Vagabond … Steel for Humans (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) Fate Calls Drink Up, There's More!

Disc 2 Side A

After the Storm Cloak and Dagger (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) Blood on the Cobblestones Farewell, Old Friend The Song of the Sword-Dancer (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) The Hunt is Coming The Fields of Ard Skellig Ladies of the Woods I Name Thee Dea (…)

Disc 2 Side B

In The Giant's Shadow Merchants of Novigrad A Story You Won't Believe (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) Go for it The Wolf and the Swallow Like a Wounded Animal Words on Wind On Thin Ice Hunt or Be Hunted

Collector's Edition bonus vinyl

Disc 3 Side A

Hearts of Stone Go Back Whence You Came You're Immortal? (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) Evil's Soft First Touches Dead Man's Party (ft. Percival Schuttenbach) Mystery Man

Disc 3 Side B