You can now hire out a GAME arena for a stag do

Big business talks about diversifying its revenue streams all the time. The idea is you do new things that bring in money from non-traditional business. GAME, the bricks and mortar video game shop, has been all about this in recent years - even in recent weeks - but this latest effort is perhaps its most... ambitious attempt yet.

GAME has announced it's putting its Belong gaming arenas up for private hire, with special packages for birthdays, corporate and stag and hen dos.

GAME's Belong arenas launched last year. They're a mix of traditional GAME shops, where you walk in and buy video games and all the rest of it, and dedicates areas where you play games and take part in tournaments.

So, what do you get when you hire a Belong arena out? Here's the official blurb:

"As part of the package, groups will have a dedicated area inside the arena, with the latest PCs, consoles and games available to play on demand.

"A specially-trained Belong expert will be on-hand for the party to set up games, run tournaments, provide advice and complete demos. Belong branded invitations are available, and parties are able to bring their own birthday cake (singing not included)."

Quite.

There are 11 Belong gaming arenas around the country now available for private hire: Bristol - Cribbs Causeway, Gateshead - Metro Centre, Hull, London - Wardour St, Manchester - Trafford Centre, Milton Keynes, Portsmouth, Colchester, Cardiff, Kingston, Teesside.

Fancy it?