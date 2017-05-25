Seaman creator Yoot Saito teases a new entry in the series

Seaman creator Yoot Saito hinted that he may be brewing up a new entry in the peculiar virtual pet series.

"Seemingly, a new project is being started. Guess what from the web-address on their back," he said on Twitter, with the following image his team wearing T-shirts adorned with Seaman laying next to a gramophone, parodying the HMV logo.

The same image is displayed on Seaman's official website.

Seaman launched in Japan for the Sega Dreamcast in 1999 and it's known for its strange gameplay in which the player uses a microphone to talk to an evolving amphibian with the face of a human (Yoot Saito's, to be exact).

The game was narrated by the late great Leonard Nimoy while Seaman himself was voiced by Jeff Kramer, who today is best known as the voice of Agent Francis "York" Morgan in Deadly Premonition.

Seaman later spawned a 2007 PS2 sequel in Japan, though this never saw a western release.

One can only wonder what a new Seaman game would look like in 2017. Perhaps it will be on mobile, given that these devices are actually designed to be talked into?