Jelly Deals: Big range of amiibo figures on sale for £6.99 today

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

If you're one of those amiibo collector types - or you're about to become one thanks to now owning a Switch console - you should probably head over to Argos' website today. There, you will find a big range of amiibo figures all reduced to £6.99 each. That's with free delivery or click and collect and all that jazz, too.

If you're anything like I am when it comes to impulse-buying Nintendo trinkets, I should apologise for the extra expense you're about to incur. I myself tried to resist but the fact that the 30th Anniversary Mario and K.K. Slider are both available for £6.99 each was too much for me.

This is by no means a complete range of amiibo figures, but the site does include the aforementioned Mario and K.K. Slider figures alongside a near-complete range of Animal Crossing figures, Smash figures, the wonderful R.O.B. figure, the original set of Splatoon figures, and Mr. Game and Watch, to name a few.

I wouldn't be shocked to see these start to sell out, though, so get them bought while you can. We keep a regularly updated list of the cheapest prices on amiibo and best amiibo deals on the entire range over at Jelly Deals, which you should head over and check out if collecting these Nintendo friends is your kind of thing.

Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? Let us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.