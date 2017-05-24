Watch: Johnny cooks Feast Day Fish from Dragon Age Origins

Video game in-jokes are pretty neat. A whole heap of games have secret Dark Souls references, for instance, which is rewarding for those fans who seek them out.

Dragon Age: Origins, on the other hand, is a bit more off the wall. One of the hidden jokes in Bioware's RPG is a reference to an infamous Weight Watchers recipe for the godawful sounding Fluffy Mackerel Pudding.

Unfortunately for me, who is in the business of recreating video game foodstuffs in real life, Bioware stuck an entire recipe into Dragon Age: Origins, and so it is that I made Feast Day Fish for this week's episode of Chiodini's Kitchen. It got a bit messy.

You can see how I got on in the video below and, if you really want to go there, the recipe can be found underneath that.

Feast Day Fish Ingredients

226g mackerel

2 stalks of celery

1 green pepper

1 small onion, finely diced

Mustard

Salt

Pepper

Mace - also known as nutmeg

Ground cardamom seed

2 beaten eggs

2 hard boiled eggs, sliced to garnish

Method

Puree the pepper and celery in a blender. Transfer to a mixing bowl.

Add the other ingredients and mix well.

Transfer to an oven-safe dish and bake at gas mark 4 for 35-40 minutes.

Top with sliced egg and serve to anyone who's feeling brave.